Officials: Tainted drug overdoses still climbing

Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department posted an alert on Facebook Thursday morning that reports of drug overdoses continue to climb.

In the post, they say in addition to those being reported across the state involving "pressed pills" designed to look like prescription pain killers Xanax and Percocet, our area is seeing an increase of meth and heroin laced with carfentanil.

Officials are urging people to stay vigilant and, if possible, to have access to Naloxone kits, which are available for free at all local health departments.

If you need help with treatment to beat drug addiction, contact Operation UNITE.