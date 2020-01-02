Officials: Floyd County prison could free Kentucky of overcrowding issues, benefit Eastern Kentucky

With the overcrowding of inmates in facilities across Kentucky, Floyd County officials believe the answer may be nestled in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

"We’ve got a facility there in Wheelwright, sitting empty, that could eliminate or alleviate a lot of the pressure that’s currently on the system. And the facility’s ready to go," said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

In October, former Gov. Matt Bevin announced that the state would purchase the old Otter Creek Correctional Center and re-open a state-run prison. The project, he said, would bring 200 jobs to the region.

“You know, if you create 200 jobs in this part of the country, you’re on the front page. It’s big news," Williams said.

Williams said there has been a little concern about the future of the project since the gubernatorial election after Bevin signed an emergency lease for the property on his last day in office.

“There may be an issue because it didn’t go through a legislative committee process," said Williams. "That’s the only thing that’s concerning to me.”

According to Williams, the jobs would be more than beneficial to the county and the prison would be helpful for the ongoing inmate population issues.

He said he believes both of those factors will help the project move forward in the coming year.

“Governor Beshear has always been a friend of Floyd County," he said. "I certainly think the governor and our local legislators are gonna stand up and make this happen.”

Williams said based on information he has received from Frankfort he is "optimistic." He said there is no reason to believe that the prison, a more than 650-bed facility, will not re-open.