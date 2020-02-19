"It's really heartbreaking": Bell County landslides putting several homes in danger

Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock says several slides across the county are troublesome. The biggest issue? One on Rose Road, which could potentially impact people living in five homes.

"You know the water goes away, we clean up the trash, those slides are still there. And they're still active and they're going to continue to move. So they're the big concern now," said Brock.

"We've owned this property since 1945. My papaw bought it. And, you can see, it is gone," said Johnny Reynolds. "My power pole is laying on the ground, I don't have no electricity. I've been buying propane to try to heat my place. And now I'm out of money. It's really heartbreaking and it is a natural disaster."

That is one only of the major slides. Another in the Arjay community, with an estimated 50,000 yards of rocks, mud and trees sliding down the mountain, is in danger of cutting off another at least 5 homes.

"50,000 yards of material is beyond our ability. The dump truck in the background can haul about 10 to 15 yards of material. We've got three of those, so you do the math," said Brock.

Crews are working 12 to 14 hour days wherever they need to be at the moment.

FEMA and Red Cross have been contacted for those impacted by the slides left behind by flooding, but those people say they are waiting to hear back about possible help.