UPDATE: Several fire departments on scene of fire at Artists Collaborative Theatre

UPDATE 8:10 PM

Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire at the Artists Collaborative Theatre in Elkhorn City.

A witness said the fire has been burning since about 5:30 PM.

Officials are not sure how the fire began.

Original Story

Several viewers have sent us pictures of the Artists Collaborative Theatre in Elkhorn City with smoke bellowing out of the building.

