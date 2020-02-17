'It's going to be big': Flooding assessment starts in Bell County

Officials in Bell County are assessing flood damage throughout the county.

"We are just now being able to do that. Um, so it will be a little bit, you know. It'll probably be a week, 10 days before we come up with a firm dollar number, but it's going to big," said Albey Brock, Bell Co. Judge-Executive.

After looking at other counties' damages, Brock believes they should be able to hit the $6.5 million state-wide thresholds for assistance.

The biggest concern at this point? While the water is dried up, it is still affecting the several places in the county.

"Yesterday the National Guard flew us with one of their helicopters to look at a couple of very dangerous problematic slides that we have that are continuing to move. And, if they move much more they are going to dislocate folks," said Brock. "And, you know, we'll have to deal with that. So, we are trying to get ahead of that now."

Brock could not say enough about the work that has been done by road crews and first responders to keep everyone safe throughout the flooding, and the work they are continuing to do in the aftermath.