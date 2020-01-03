Officials ready to respond to Kay Jay residents worried about flooding

Heavy rainfall that started on Thursday afternoon has several families in Knox County concerned about their homes being flooded.

The rainfall is causing the residents in Kay Jay to be anxious and rightfully so. Many of them had vehicles totaled, thousands of dollars of damage to their home and many even had to leave their homes.

"I've lived up here all my life and in 2011 the flood came through and then we had 2 in 11 days in July. And, it's terrible. Nobody knows what it's like to not be able to lay down and rest because it's raining. That's ridiculous," said Pam Sears. "We're desperate, we need help bad to get our creeks cleaned out. Instead of being so scared every time it rains and needing a to-go bag."

The explanation Kay Jay residents have heard for not being able to clean that creek out? They said "endangered minnows" are what they claim to have been told are to blame. While they say other departments claim there are none.

Sears believes there's a different explanation. "We think the creeks need cleaned out. And, it's from strip mining and logging, and stuff like that. And, all the vegetation is gone. Our creeks are full of mine and creek rock and, there's nowhere for the water to go," Sears added.

Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said while Knox County has several spots that tend to flood, Kay Jay is one of the most affected areas they have. Unfortunately, it has been known to hazardous for the people that live there.

"In 2011, we had a fatality in Kay Jay, I'd been on the job at that time, less than a week when I was the Emergency Management director. And so, it's something that really sticks with you," said Mitchell. "We're concerned about their livelihood, well-being, and safety, above all."

If anyone needs help out of their homes in Knox County the number for Emergency Management is (606) 546-6192.

Mitchell said that he and the magistrates along with 9 area fire departments will be keeping an eye on the water levels, and will be vigilant over the next several days.