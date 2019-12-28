Daughter-in-law of LSU coach among 5 killed in La. plane crash

Authorities say a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff, killing five people.

An official said the aircraft that crashed early Saturday was an eight-passenger plane. (Acadian Ambulance/CNN)

Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord was among those who died in the crash on the way to a college football game.

Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Ensminger’s father is the offensive coordinator for Louisiana State University’s football team. The team is to play Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

CNN reports fire officials identified the dead as: pilot Ian E. Biggs, 51, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, Carley Ann McCord, 30, Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael Walker Vincent, 15.

A sixth person on board who survived the crash was identified as 37-year-old Stephen Wade Berzas, who is in critical condition, CNN reports.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the two-engine Piper Cheyenne went down about a mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday morning.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames fully engulfed a car nearby.

Trahan said three people on the ground at the time of the crash were also brought to the hospital.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said two post office employees were treated for smoke inhalation and are doing fine, CNN reports.

Benoit said a person who was either in or near a car on the ground was “impacted” by the crash and was being treated for injuries.

Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.