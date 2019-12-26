Officers: 13-year-old steals car, leads police on chase

Officers with the Barbourville Police Department say they got a complaint of some driving a loud car recklessly on Christmas coming out of the Maplewood Apartments.

When officers met the car at Whitesburg Hollow Road, the driver did not give a turn signal. Which prompted officers to turn their lights on to pull him over.

When the car sped up and refused to pull over a chase began.

At the dead-end road, officers say he acted as if he was going to talk to them. However, the driver then drove through a yard where two children and two adults were.

"He turned, and officer Clay Helton was coming up the roadway. He hits Clay Helton head-on, they both went over an embankment. He went down over the hill and through another yard, came back out into the roadway at a high rate of speed. At that time, almost hit Chief Winston Tye and officer Hunter Luttrell," said officer Eric Martin.

The 13-year-old then wrecked. He refused to get out of the car or follow any commands.

Shortly after police got him out of the car it caught fire.

"I don't really know why he stole the car. But no, it's not very often that a 13-year-old would do something that way," said Martin.

The teen was sent to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.