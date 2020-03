A Knox County man is dead after shots were fired between him and officers Saturday morning.

The Knox County coroner pronounced Thomas Owens, 49, dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police were called to Owens Hallow Road just before 1:00 a.m. about a complaint that was received of a suspicious vehicle in the Gray area.

When police arrived, Owens confronted the officers with a rifle and shots were fired.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues.