Officer, K9 chase man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Floyd Co. jail

Tuesday morning officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department got a call that a man was trying to smuggle drugs into the Floyd County Jail.

When officers got there, the man ran to his white lifted Chevrolet pickup truck and drove off. Police say the truck had a loud exhaust.

Police chased the truck across Town Branch and onto US-23. The man then turned onto KY-80 toward the city of Martin.

The man eventually drove up Goose Creek Mountain in Floyd County onto a strip job.

When the man got out of his truck and ran away, police noticed he was wearing a reflective jacket and pants. Police were able to use their lights to watch where he went.

He was arrested after a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy and their K-9 "Drago" tracked him down.

Christopher Moore of Turkey Creek was arrested on various charges including DUI, speeding and criminal mischief.

Nikki N. Spurlock of Frog Town was also arrested and charged with various trafficking and promoting contraband charges.