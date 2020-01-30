Office of doctor suspected of supplying Kentucky prescription drug trade on fire

An East Tennessee building that contains several medical offices, including one that is at the center of a drug investigation, went up in flames early Thursday morning.

Courtesy WVLT

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida, where Dr. Bruce Coffey's office is located.

Authorities at the scene said Coffey's office and three other medical offices were affected by the fire.

The Drug Enforcement Administration suspects Dr. Coffey's office of supplying millions of additive pills to drug trafficking organizations in Southeast Kentucky.

The Kentucky government wants to seize $1.6 million from Dr. Coffey, who has not yet been charged in connection with the investigation.

In 2018, Dr. Coffee had his clinic raided after reports of being linked to drug trafficking after an 18-month long investigation.

On July 29, 2016, state health records show Dr. Coffey told a nurse to order Botox from "the cheapest source she could find." The health department said Coffey was unaware of where the Botox came from and if it was FDA-approved, but he planned to use it personally for himself and his wife.

Coffey was found guilty in January 2017 of unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct.

His license was reprimanded and he had to pay a civil penalty.