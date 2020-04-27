Nurse from Jackson Manor Nursing Home comes home after 15 day battle with COVID-19

Six people at Jackson Manor Nursing home have died from COVID-19.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says at least 51 of Jackson County's 58 cases are connected to the nursing home.

Our sister station WKYT talked to one employee who is home after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Jackson County Senior Living Assistant Director of Nursing Charity Bowlin says all employees took precautions.

"I got a call from one of my co-workers that said we had a positive co-worker for COVID-19 and so I called the doctor right away the next morning and I said hey, you have to test me," Bowlin says.

Bowlin tested positive along with 50 others to date at the facility.

Bowlin spent time in the ICU. Her body struggled to keep oxygen levels up. She was put on high flow oxygen which shes says is the last step before intubation.

She left the hospital after 15 days of being there.

Bowlin knows she is lucky as six people at her place of work have died.

"Nothing was wrong because I was so grateful to not only be coming home but to have my life, because I know people died while I was at the hospital," Bowlin says.

Bowlin documented her journey on Facebook. She says she wants others to see her story so they understand how dangerous the virus can be.