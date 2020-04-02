Number of Kentucky residents filing for unemployment surges

The number of Kentuckians filing for unemployment benefits has soared to nearly 113,000 as the coronavirus continues to ravage the economy.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 112,726 Kentuckians filed initial claims for unemployment last week. The previous week, 49,023 Kentuckians had sought jobless benefits as business shutdowns started taking a toll on the economy.

Kentucky’s unemployment benefit enrollment system has been clogged by surging numbers of claims.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has asked Kentuckians to be patient as the state contends with the crush of applications for benefits. Officials say the state is ramping up efforts to handle demand.