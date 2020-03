The 80s and 90s rock band Poison is coming to Eastern Kentucky!

The Poison World Tour 2020 will be at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday, August 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $96.50.