'Not knowing is the toughest part': One year later, Perry County man still missing

One year ago, Danny "Tin Can" Napier from Perry County disappeared during heavy flooding.

Officials believe he fell into the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

"It does take but very little water to take you away," said Jerry Stacey the Perry County emergency management director.

Crews spent weeks along the river using every resource possible.

"As weather allowed us to we did an extensive search up to 45 miles of the river," said Stacey. "We had several dog teams that spent several days on land and on boats to cover that length of water."

They exhausted every avenue but still found nothing.

"Countless hours in search and I was proud of the effort we put forth. We just wish we had a different result," said Stacey.

He says they only thing they can do now is comfort the family.

"That's tough to see and unfortunately in these situations those no easy way to handle that."

He wishes that all the hours of searching would have uncovered the answers.