'Not fighting alone'; Community rallies behind woman battling stage 4 lung cancer

One woman in Perry County has served as a symbol of strength for years.

Lillie Combs has helped motivate people to live healthier lives as a trainer. She also practices what she preaches - Lillie frequented the gym quite a bit, building up a healthy lifestyle for herself too.

"She's known for, especially in her social media, she's always flexing," said Joey McKenney, a friend of Lillie's. "She's got that energy and that personality to kinda push, to motivate people and really inspire people."

But in October, Lillie was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. It was devastating news to her family and friends.

"It was a huge blow to her and to the people that know her and care about her and stuff," added McKenney.

Since the diagnosis, she has fought hard. But recently, she's found out treatment has not been working well.

The community in Perry County has been around to support her through the journey. Lillie says she is "blessed and grateful" for the support she's received.

McKenney, who is also the owner of Appalachian Apparel Company in Hazard, got together with some of Lillie's other friends and designed a shirt for her.

"We knew that part of the shirt design should be something that had to do with her flexing," he added.

All proceeds from the shirts go directly to Lillie.

"She's not fighting alone and she has all of us behind her and so many people really pushing her along," he said.

The shirts can be bought at the Appalachian Apparel Company store in downtown Hazard.