Not accurately wearing PPE could have a reverse effect

As people continue to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like gloves and masks to protect themselves in public places these items may not be as beneficial as we think they are.

Scott Lockard, Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director, says gloves and masks used in public are effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus only if used accurately.

“You know it is okay for people to wear gloves if they are using them appropriately," said Lockard. “Oftentimes what we see though is individuals wear gloves cross-contaminating or touching multiples surfaces and they are continually touching their face with these gloves. This really gives them a false sense of security."

Disposing of these items is also a concern after seeing gloves lying around parking lots.

"They have to clean up the gloves in the parking lots or if someone especially a child touches the gloves they may be more likely to contract COVID-19 if a sick person was wearing the gloves and then disposes of them improperly.”

Lockard says there are ways to prevent this.

“Take an extra grocery bags or something with you to have in your vehicle and then when you’re taking off the gloves put these in that grocery bag and then dispose of it in the garbage appropriately when you have the next opportunity."

Working together not only to protect yourself but others.

“As our governor said we will get through this together but it is by all of us doing our part and watching out for friends and neighbors not just for ourselves."

Lockard says even if you wear gloves people need to thoroughly wash their hands before and immediately after wearing them.