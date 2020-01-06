More Kentucky counties aim to become "2nd Amendment sanctuary"

On Monday Kenton County officials launched efforts to become a "2nd Amendment sanctuary".

The measure is basically a declaration that the county will not comply with federal or state laws regarding gun control.

The trend started in Eastern Kentucky counties like Harlan but has spread across the Commonwealth.

It is on the agenda at Tuesday's Pike County Fiscal Court meeting.

The Kenton County Fiscal Court will likely vote on its sanctuary resolution at their meeting on January 9th.