North and South Laurel High School seniors honored with parade

North and South Laurel High Schools held a parade on Saturday for its graduating seniors.

"I think it's really special honestly not many people get to do something like this it's a really interesting take on a graduation," said South Laurel senior Eli Wright.

Even though Wright did not have the traditional senior year, he did have some positive takeaways.

"I learned how to have relationships and really get to know people, engage people in conversation, that's something that you really really need that's really an important people skill," added Wright.

As South Laurel High School continued with its parade, North Laurel prepared for theirs.

"I'm really grateful, I'm happy that the high schools put this together for us," said North Laurel High School senior Jillian Myers.

North Laurel senior class vice president, Isabel Gray, is happy to celebrate with her classmates one last time.

"I'm just really excited to be able to share this experience with my classmates even though we may be in cars and I may not be able to see them face-to-face I'm just glad we all get this little last moment together," added Gray.

Laurel County Public schools said in a statement:

“Today, Laurel County Public Schools celebrated our 2020 graduating class with inaugural parades for South Laurel High School and North Laurel High School. Staff, faculty, and district administration greeted and celebrated our graduating seniors as they cruised their school campuses. We saw vehicles decorated, heard laughter, saw a few tears shed, but most importantly we saw smiles from our graduates. Today, was about our graduates and celebrating their accomplishments!

We are appreciative of our community for showing their support to our 2020 graduating class. Community members lined the streets and greeted students on their campuses with signs, bells, and even a few whistles. A special thank you to the City of London Police Department, Ambulance Inc., Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and our volunteer fire departments who helped lead our parades and salute our 2020 graduating class.

This year our graduation activities look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, our excitement for the accomplishment of our graduates has not changed.”