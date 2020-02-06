North Fork of the Kentucky River rises in Perry County

Flooding became a concern in Perry County Thursday afternoon, with the North Fork of the Kentucky River five feet above flood stage and slowly rising.

Credit: Joey McKenney of Appalachian Apparel

Several roads are closed as the river reaches levels not seen since 2003. The flooding is not as severe as in the Cumberland Valley, but officials are still urging people to take precautions.

The North Fork has not crested yet, though it is expected to later Thursday night. As of 7 p.m. it was sitting around 25.77 feet. It is not expected to rise much more.

Crews had to rescue someone on 451 near Big Willard Road. No one was injured, but officials are urging people to not drive through water on any road.

"Four inches of water can move a car and a foot of water can move a big truck, like a firetruck, so it's just not worth the risk," said Avawam Fire Chief Leonard Toler.

East Main Street from the water plant to Kentucky Power is closed. Main Street is closed from City Hall up to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Most of the roads around Triangle Park are also closed due to high water.

"It's not as bad as some of the worst ones I've seen yet," said Terence Blanton as he walked around Hazard to see if anyone needed help. "When it gets in these little low areas right here, it does get bad and everything down in this part of it."

Blanton has called Hazard his home for his whole life, seeing many floods and water rising to the top windows of some of the older buildings.

"There used to be a lot of markings of the old floods on some of the older buildings," Blanton remembered.