Non-profit organizations affected by February storms eligible for disaster loans

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that some non-profits in several Eastern Kentucky counties are now eligible for low-interest rate disaster loans.

The news comes following President Trump's federal disaster declaration last week for severe weather that moved through the region back in February.

In order to apply, the non-profits have to be private and not provide critical services of a governmental nature. Some examples of those are food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

Eligible organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years.

Non-profits like those listed above in Bell, Boyd, Clay, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell and Whitley County can apply.

You can get more information about the loans by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or visiting their website.