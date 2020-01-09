Nominations open for Kentucky teacher of the year award

If you know a Kentucky educator worthy of being named teacher of the year, then now is the time to say so.

The Kentucky Department of Education announced Wednesday that it is accepting nominations for the award.

Any full-time public school teacher with at least three years of experience is eligible. Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, peers, principals, superintendents or anyone from the community. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 15.

Click here to nominate a deserving educator.

Nominated teachers will then need to complete a formal application by March 15.

The teacher of the year is announced in the spring in Frankfort. The winner receives a $10,000 cash prize and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.