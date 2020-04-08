'Nobody could be there for him': Floyd County native dies of COVID-19

Eastern Kentucky native Justin Setser died March 25 in Ohio, leaving a family behind to morn his loss in a way hey never expected.

April 4, test results confirmed that Setser died of COVID-19, shocking many in his family. His nephew Shawn Allen said it was a bit of a wakeup call to him.

"Until you actually do experience some sort of loss because of COVID-19, or until your life's affected at all, it just doesn't seem real. It doesn't seem real," Allen said. "And, unfortunately, I know a lot of other people thought like I did just a few weeks ago that are now saying that they too took it too lightly."

According to Allen, "Uncle Bo" was a carbon copy of his grandfather in many ways and has left behind a host of people who remember him for the musical, loving person he was.

Setser left Eastern Kentucky at the age of 16, hitchhiking to Columbus, Ohio. He lived and worked there until his death. He said Setser's work included a lot of travel.

Allen said not being able to be with his cousins and other family members as they go through this is hard, but not being able to be with his uncle in his final moments is even harder.

"No matter the time, he was always there. He would always show up. But, in his greatest time of need, nobody could be there for him," Allen said. "Nobody could be there for him. He had to lay in that hospital bed, fighting for his life all alone."

Allen said Setser and his best friend had lunch together before he began showing symptoms. That friend died days after Setser and Setser's girlfriend has since been admitted to the hospital, but seems to be doing well.

He encourages people to be responsible during this pandemic, saying it is the best way to make sure fewer families have to deal with the loss of a loved one.

"COVID-19 doesn't care who you are, what your beliefs are, or what your religion is, or your lack of religion. It doesn't care. All it wants to do is kill you and kill your loved ones," Allen said. "It's a human issue. And we're all in this together."