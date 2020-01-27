"No place for shooter games": KHSAA bans Fortnite from high school esports

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association banned the popular video game Fortnite from high school esports competitions.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett sent an email with the news to school officials Sunday.

Late last week, Tackett learned the KHSAA's partner PlayVS had just started offering Fortnite for high school competitive play.

"There is no place for shooter games in our schools," Tackett wrote, adding that the KHSAA is strongly against the game.

Tackett said that the KHSAA and the National Federation of State High Schools Associations Network is trying to have PlayVS' decision reversed.

In his email, Tackett added, "This announcement was particularly troubling in that it came on the anniversary of one of Kentucky's darkest days, the Marshall County incident."

January 23 marked the two-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at Marshall County High School. 15-year-old Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed.

According to a recent article on PlayVS' website, the company's CEO Delane Parnell said, "Millions of people are already playing Fortnite - it's become a part of culture."