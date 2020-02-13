No major reports of flooding so far in Harlan and Bell County

As of early Thursday morning, officials in Harlan and Bell County have not received any serious reports of high water.

Our Connor James started the day in Pineville where the Cumberland River is expected to crest in minor flood stage early Friday morning.

Several locations along the Cumberland River from Baxter to Williamsburg are expected to crest in the minor or moderate flood stage.

Many of the low lying areas that typically flood are still in good shape as of early Thursday morning.