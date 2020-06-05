'No Justice, No Peace': Hazard community members talk about recent events

Since the death of George Floyd, protests and cries of justice ring across the nation. Here in the Commonwealth, peaceful protests show support to the black community members.

We sat down with a police chief, pastor and the daughter of a former police officer each share the pain and joy of this situation, all grateful that Appalachia is where they call home.

The death of George Floyd not only shook the nation but the trust communities have for law enforcement.

"Every police officer in America is suffering because of this one individual," said Minor Allen, Chief of Police for Hazard Police Department.

Allen is still trying to interpret why this happened.

"It is just mind blowing to me. Nobody is trained that way," he said.

With more than four decades of service in the military and police force, he says the issue starts from the beginning.

"Something has to be looked at at entry level law enforcement. We understand that even though we are not directly responsible we are still the police," said Allen.

Yet in these types of situations he is grateful for Appalachia.

"Our communities in Southeast Kentucky has always been a lot closer knit and we have always been interwoven more than what you would say for the rest of the nation."

Other community leaders like Pastor Emily Hudson of Commonbond Christian Fellowship Ministries in Hazard.

"We are blessed in this community to have law enforcement officers who really care about the people regardless of the color," she said. "It just showed how racism took a bold step. The officer with his hands in his pocket like this was such a casual thing."

They continue to call for action.

"What I would like to see come out of this is a conversation."

One which starts at home, Whitney Nevarez, the daughter of a former Hazard police officer, has three small bi-racial children.

"Now I feel that black children are going to grow up with this fear instead of the same vision that I had. I always had this vision of my dad as a hero."

Recent events led her oldest daughter to ask questions.

"So they ask questions like, 'Why is grandpas skin dark?' or you know they ask me, 'Mommy why is your skin darker than mine?"

Realizing the time for change is now.

"I think the community is ready to rally together and stand up for what is right."