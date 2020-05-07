Lights off and fans instead of A/C: Ramifications from COVID-19 hit local tourism

A sign on the door of the Harlan Center reads in part "while we continue to work inside, we cannot allow anyone else to enter." Here, the welcome center is closed and the staff is about half what it normally is.

Inside, the sound of fans fill the building - it's a noise that has become common on warm days. Each blows air into a building only lit by natural lighting, as all the lights have been turned off.

Why? The center is trying to save money, in doing so they have stopped using air conditioning and whatever electricity they can afford not to use.

"It’s not what we're used to, we're used to greeting people as they come in and saying welcome to Harlan County," said Brandon Pennington.

Pennington is Harlan Tourism's Executive Director. There have been many aspects of Kentucky's economy that have suffered the ramifications of COVID-19 and the response to the disease, one of the areas hit hard is tourism.

In Eastern Kentucky, there has been a push in previous years to bring tourism in as a key factor in the region's economy.

In Harlan County, tourism brings in millions of dollars to the area. The Harlan Center also brings in a revenue of its own.

"We were one of the businesses that did lose, we have a convention center, we can't host events so we have no revenue coming in from events either."

Even without tourism though, they can survive. They collect a restaurant and hotel tax. Every year, that has a $19 million economic impact. The tourism commission sees more than half a million from it.

"But all those tourist dollars, they’re gone."

With almost no visitors, the hotel tax is essentially non-existent. The restaurant tax is what they are holding on to, but even that is looking to produce half of what they normally see from it.

"Right now we're coming into budgeting season, and we don't know what we're gonna do. We're coming up with budgets that have revenue where we're only bringing in 10 percent, budgets that only have 30 percent, budgets that only have 50 percent," Pennington added.

Despite that, he holds hope that the things they have helped do, such as 'restaurant bingo' and a social distanced scavenger hunt have allowed people to keep spending money at some of these restaurants.

Tourism is a quasi-governmental agency, meaning they did not get any money from the CARES Act.

"We're optimistic that our community has supported our local economy a little bit more, and that we'll have higher than 50% revenue coming in," he added.

They have redirected their marketing too. They are focused on getting local people to eat at local restaurants.

They've released videos like this promoting hope:

"And it’s unfortunate but like I said you know. right now, taking care of the community is a little bit more important."

