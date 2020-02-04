No. 15 Kentucky bounces back, makes it 14 straight against Mississippi State

No. 15 Kentucky led from start to finish, defeating Mississippi State for the 14th straight time, 80-72.

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey (3) shoots between Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (3) and guard Jamal Johnson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.

The Cats were led by their man in the middle again, as Nick Richards scored 27 points and 11 rebounds. The 27 points is a new career-high for the Kingston, Jamaica native. EJ Montgomery also stepped up against Mississippi State's formidable frontcourt, scoring 12 points and pulling down six rebounds.

The Cats were up by as many as 14 in the second half before the Bulldogs cut the lead down to six. However, the Cats held on late to improve to 17-5 on the year.

NBA prospect Reggie Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. After being outrebounded 25-22 by Auburn and giving up 17 offensive rebounds, Kentucky lost the rebound battle 40-37, giving up 17 offensive rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley was also in double figures with 19 points. The Cats are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated Alabama, 69-68 on Tuesday night.