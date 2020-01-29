No. 13 Kentucky rallies in second half to stave off upset bid from Vanderbilt

No. 13 Kentucky got all they could handle from Vanderbilt, but the Cats kept Vanderbilt winless in the SEC with a 71-62 win over the Commodores.

The Cats had a balanced scoring attack once again. Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 17 points, while Nick Richards (15), Ashton Hagans (12), and Immanuel Quickley (11) also scored in double figures. EJ Montgomery also chipped in nine points.

Nick Richards also had another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, giving the junior nine double-doubles on the season.

Saban Lee led the Commodores with 21 points. The Commodores drop to 8-12 on the year and remain winless in the SEC.

Nick Richards went to the bench early in the first half with two quick fouls. Vanderbilt, who came into the game shooting 33% from three, shot 5/12 in the first half, taking a 35-28 lead into the break. The Commodores extended that lead to as many as 10 before Kentucky made a second-half run to get the victory.

EJ Montgomery Kentucky the lead with 9:31 left in the game on a jump hook. It was Kentucky's first lead since the 8:37 mark in the first half. Vanderbilt would respond with a Saban Lee layup, but two Immanuel Quickley free throws at the 8:33 mark gave Kentucky the lead for good.

With the loss, Vanderbilt now holds the SEC record for most consecutive SEC losses with 25. The last time Vanderbilt won an SEC game was March 3rd, 2018 at Ole Miss. The Commodores beat the Rebels, 82-69. The record breaks the Sewanee Tigers' 24-game losing streak from 1398-40.

Kentucky hits the road again for a top 20 match-up within the SEC against No. 17 Auburn. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss on Tuesday, January 28th in double overtime 83-82. Bruce Pearl's squad moved to 18-2 on the year and avoided dropping three straight road losses after losing to Alabama and Florida on the road.

Game time between the Wildcats and Tigers tips off Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.