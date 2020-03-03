Nighttime tornadoes: How you can be prepared in the event of touchdown

Dixie Alley is no stranger to tornadoes dropping after dark, but nighttime tornadoes bring a whole new set of dangers with them, as sister-station WKYT reports.

Tornado warnings are a helpful tool in keeping people safe during storms, but many people also want some sort of visual confirmation as well.

"It's the worst type of tornado because a lot of people, even when we issue the warnings, they want some sort of visual confirmation," Joe Sullivan, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Louisville, said. "But at nighttime, you have the double whammy of it's already dark out and in the case of last night, you've already gone to bed."

This can make things difficult when a storm pops up overnight. However, there are a few things you can do to correct that.

"The important thing is you have to have situation awareness. What that means is, you pay attention when the weather is bad," Sullivan said. "If you don't have to get up early in the morning, in that case, if it looks like it's really bad off to your west, heading your way, stay tuned to the local weather and see what the tv meteorologist is saying because they are there for that purpose."

Other handy tools include a weather radio. We also recommend setting up push notifications from your WYMT weather app.

But just like your smoke detector, as we spring forward this weekend, make sure to switch out the batteries in your weather radio.