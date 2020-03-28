Nice today, showers and storms arrive tonight

We start our severe weather alert coverage today as storms are expected to move into the mountains tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Today and Tonight

Waking up to nice conditions this Saturday. Temperatures will be warm and in the 60s early this morning. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with mostly dry conditions. We could see a stray rain chance here or there, but we should stay dry throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s!

Now late Saturday night into Sunday morning we will have to keep a close eye on. A line of showers and storms will move in as a cold front moves into the mountains. We will see pockets of heavy rain and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Most of our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather while just a sliver of our far western counties are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are our main concern as of now. This system will hit around 11 p.m. Saturday night and continue into the early morning hours Sunday. Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Extended Forecast

By later Sunday morning, most of the showers will get out of here and we will start to see those skies clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the mid-70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. You should be able to get out and enjoy the nice day by the afternoon hours!

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

We will cool off a little bit Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system moves into the mountains. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 50s with soggy conditions both days.

By Thursday and Friday of next week, we will see highs get back into the 60s with sunshine! April is almost here!

