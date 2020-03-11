Nice evening, strong to severe storms Thursday

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds this evening with more mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Enjoy this calm and warm evening while you can because tomorrow looks messy.

Thursday

Thursday will be a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are expected tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center put almost all of Eastern Kentucky in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Scattered storms move in later Thursday evening around 6-7 p.m. and stick around until 3 a.m. Friday. Yes, that is a long period of time but we will be watching a warm front move in earlier in the evening with a cold front moving in overnight. Our main concern with this system will be straight-line winds and heavy rainfall. The hail and tornado threat is on the low side, but still possible.

Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings overnight. The WYMT Weather App is a great tool to have to get those watches and warnings. A weather radio would also be great to have nearby.

Extended Forecast

A few rain chances continue Friday morning, but those will clear out as that cold front moves out. Highs will be near 60 early in the day with temperatures dropping quickly behind the cold front. Overnight lows will drop back into the 60s.

Sadly, Saturday is looking soggier. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend with more scattered rain chances on Sunday.

And I have some more bad news...the rain chances continue into the new workweek. Highs will get into the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël