Nice Saturday morning, more showers and storms this afternoon

Warm temperatures are back, but the rain is here to stay.

Today and Tonight

This morning some of us will be waking up to a little patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Some of us may see a few pop-ups, however, most of us will stay mainly on that drier side for the morning hours. Overall, not a bad way to start our weekend.

This afternoon, highs will be around 80 and we will start to see scattered showers throughout the mountains. They look to start off light, but by this evening we will see a line of storms move across the region. Parts of Pulaski and Wayne County, Kentucky have been put under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The rest of us have not been placed under a severe threat, but will still see some strong thunderstorms. You will want to make sure to keep that WYMT Weather App with you in case there is a storm that is on the stronger side.

Tonight storms continue in the earlier hours, but once they clear out we will stay on the drier side overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday morning looks very similar to Saturday. We could see some patchy fog and we will stay on the drier side until the afternoon. Scattered showers return in the afternoon hours, and temperatures will get into the lower to mid-80s.

The low to mid-80s continue into the new week. We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms continuing throughout the week.

We might be looking at a dry and sunny weekend by next Saturday, but we will keep an eye on that trend for now.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall