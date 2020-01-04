'New year, New me': How to keep that New Year's resolution of staying in shape

As the new decade begins, one tradition sticks around. New Year's resolutions. According to a survey the top three resolutions are eating healthy, getting more exercise and saving money.

While some of us are in a constant battle to stay healthy, life does not always make that easy.

"It's the New Year. You'll have a whole bunch of new people coming in," said Dan Spicer, owner of Fitness Factory in Jackson. Spicer said this time of year the gym is full but will eventually dwindle down.

"They look at all this stuff and then they get on these treadmills or elliptical. It's because they don't have the knowledge of what to do," said Spicer.

The lack of knowledge on how to exercise effectively can cause some to shy away from the gym. "Walking through the door of a gym is very intimidating. The hardest part you just did it."

Once educating yourself on how the body works, your workouts can bring you closer to your goal.

"It's not about the weight loss. Because you can actually gain weight and be in better shape. There's people that are 190 pounds that are in great shape, then there are people who are 115-120 pounds that are in terrible shape. It's body fat percentage," said Spicer.

Here at Fitness Factory, group or individual training is available. Spicer says he recommends starting to work out in a group will allow you to be more responsible with your workout plan.

"I would recommend that to anybody. I mean especially if you just don't know what to do. You need like an accountability partner. And say you don't know anybody most people have social media. And you'd be shocked how many people would respond."

Having someone who can keep up with your plan can help you reach your goal. "Gaining muscle should be your main focus because your metabolism will be so much faster," said Spicer. He also said those who look at the scale and don't see immediate results, need not to worry.

"Don't think about the scale. Think about your clothes, look in the mirror. If you're shrinking and your body is getting smaller, that's really what your goal is."

And remember, no one is stopping you, but you. Crush those resolutions!