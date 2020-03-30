LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 480 total cases, orders Kentuckians to not leave state

More cases are expected as Governor Andy Beshear begins his daily news conference on Monday.

Hours before the announcement began, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced 19 new cases in the area.

Kentucky's 'golden triangle' regioncontinues to be the epicenter of the outbreak, as more cases in Southeastern Kentucky trickle in one-by-one.

Kentucky now has 480 total cases and 11 deaths, according to the governor. That's an increase of 42 cases, with one being 'presumptive.'

He also issued an order forbidding Kentuckians from traveling out of state, unless they are going to work or traveling for the absolute necessities of life.

Those who travel out-of-state will need to quarantine for 14 days.

The governor indicated that the order would likely be 'self-enforced' by Kentuckians themselves.

The order comes as the state of Tennessee nears 2,000 cases and 13 deaths, per CBS affiliate WTVF.

