A new report from Millennium Health analyzed urine tests from across the country for a study on drug use in the U.S.

The report found Kentucky ranks first for the number of people testing positive for fentanyl.

The study showed around 16 percent of the samples tested positive for fentanyl.

Kentucky also ranked in the top ten for cocaine, meth, and heroin.

Nationally, the study showed an increase in positive tests for meth and fentanyl, but a decrease for cocaine and heroin.