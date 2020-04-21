New state COVID-19 drive-up testing center opens in Somerset

Four new drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19 are officially up and running in Kentucky, as reported by sister-station WKYT.

This includes two here in the mountains, located in Pikeville and Somerset.

Pulaski County Judge Executive Steve Kelly says their plan for mass testing took about a month to plan out. He hopes the center will provide accurate data on the spread of COVID-19 in the more rural areas of Eastern Kentucky.

He says, "We're glad it's here, we're hoping it serves as a good sight for the surrounding counties of Pulaski County and us here at home."

Kelly hopes the demographics and ages of those more likely to be affected will be among the data.

"We're gonna see a spike in our numbers, we expect that, but what this is gonna do is give us more accurate data about the percentage of positive cases compared to the number of tests that have been given," Kelly says. "We were considered a low priority state for testing so once we started seeing outbreaks than they started doing more tests in Kentucky, so we're gradually catching up."

The center aims to provide 1,000 tests and will run for three days, but that if all goes well that they might be able to extend that.

The other new testing sites are in Paducah and Madisonville out in hard-hit western Kentucky.