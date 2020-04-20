New segment launches to honor our helpers and heroes

On Monday morning, WYMT with the help of our sponsor Wolfe, Williams and Reynolds Law Firm in Norton, Virginia, launched a new segment to honor all those on the frontlines.

The "Helpers and Heroes" block allows viewers to submit their photos and videos of their loved ones, friends or just those they've seen going above and beyond during this global pandemic.

You can post those submissions here. We will highlight some of them weekday mornings in our 6:30 half hour of Mountain News This Morning.