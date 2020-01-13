New school safety bill requires armed officers at schools

A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring that any police officer be armed when assigned to schools.

The measure introduced Monday is a follow-up to last year's school safety law that stemmed from a deadly school shooting.

The new measure was introduced by Senate Education Committee Chairman Max Wise. Last year's school safety law did not specify whether school police needed to carry a weapon.

The follow-up measure would require that all school-based police officers be armed. Last year's school safety law was in response to the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School. Two 15-year-old students were killed.

