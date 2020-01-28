New partnership offers innovative bachelors program for nursing

The University of Kentucky College of Nursing partnered with the University Center of Southern Kentucky to announce their new hybrid RN-to-BSN bachelor's degree program.

The partnership will provide a track for students who earn an Associated Degree in nursing from Somerset Community College to further receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UK.

The agreement will allow those students to stay at the Somerset campus.

Congressman Hal Rogers says this will help with a nursing shortage in Eastern Kentucky.

“For years, we have suffered from a nursing shortage in Southern and Eastern Kentucky, but this new program will help educate aspiring nurses right here at home, boosting our medical workforce and opening access to wonderful opportunities in the medical field."

For more information on the University Center of Southern Kentucky, you can call 606-451-6667 or email sccuniversitycenter@kctcs.edu.