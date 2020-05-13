New normal, new rules: Restaurants prepare for May 22 reopening

Many local restaurants are preparing to reopen just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Here are the biggest changes for customers as dine-in restaurants resume in this "new normal."

If you do not live in the same house you will not be permitted to sit at the same table.

Additionally, drink stations, buffets and children's play areas are all out and will not resume even as restaurants let customers inside.

Restaurants will also only be able to use disposable utensils and menus and will only be able to seat 33 percent of their maximum capacity.

Again, these are only some of the changes. You can view the full list of guidelines here.