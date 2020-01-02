New law changes concealed carry permit for Tennesseans

A new law that just went into effect in Tennessee changes how people who live there can obtain a conceal carry permit.

You can now save $35 off the usual application fee to carry a gun in the state of Tennessee.

You also need less time spent on gun safety education. You must agree to carry only a concealed weapon and to not bring it to any school or university property. The state's new concealed handgun permit became effective January 1, with the first applicants starting when government offices opened January 2.

The concealed carry permit application fee is $65 for the general public, compared to $100 for what is now called an enhanced gun permit.

You can find listings here from the state website that link to online gun safety courses.

If you choose to go in-person to a gun safety school, you can also use that education to qualify for the permit. Online courses now range from around $40 to $60 and are less costly than in-person classes with gun range fees. Education time required for the concealed carry permit is as little as 90 minutes, compared to a required 8-hour course for the enhanced handgun carry permit that allows for open carry.

To obtain a new concealed carry permit, you must go to your local driver service station with proof of completing the education requirement, cash or credit card for payment and proof of U.S. citizenship such as a birth certificate. You also must agree to a background check.

Details are online from the state about the new concealed handgun carry permit.