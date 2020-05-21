New guidelines for re-opening childcare programs

On Thursday Gov. Beshear announced that childcare programs will be able to re-open in June.

There are two separate dates listed depending on what type of child care program it is.

In-home childcare programs can resume June 8th, and center-based childcare services and daycares can start June 15th.

All childcare facilities re-opening will need to follow the new safety guidelines.

This includes not allowing groups larger than 10 children. The facility also needs to have a square foot of space per child in order to promote proper social distancing.

The full list of requirements can be seen here .

