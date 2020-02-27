New economic development director announced for Perry County

The partnership between Hazard - Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) and One East Kentucky (OEK) will bring a new economic development director to the community.

Zach Lawrence was announced as Director in Perry County. He will begin on March 2nd.

Lawrence will lead local economic development activity and ensure good working relationships amount the city, county, private sector businesses and other development-related personnel within the community.

“Perry County’s economic future is bright as demonstrated by recent project success like Intuit and Dajcor Aluminum. This momentum combined with a strong existing business base and the available skilled workforce throughout the region is a promising foundation for success,” said Lawrence. “I'm honored to have been selected to lead this

organization and am excited to be a part of the community. I look forward to working with companies to create good-paying jobs for the people of Hazard and Perry County.”

Lawrence served as a Project Manager at the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development which is the primary state agency for job creation and investment in Kentucky. He also was a faculty member at Eastern Kentucky University where he taught a course on career preparation.

“HPCEDA is thrilled to have worked with Chuck Sexton and One East Kentucky to recruit Zach back to the mountains,” said Joe Grossman, CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Chairman of HPCEDA. “With the success of our regional effort in One East Kentucky, it is important that we continue to grow our capacity for economic

development activity on the local level. Zach’s time with the Cabinet as well as his passion to improve the economy of our community will help us to continue to build on our success with recruitment and retention of quality jobs in the County. We look forward to Zach and Amanda joining our team.”

Lawrence and his wife are Harlan County natives. They will relocate to Hazard from Richmond with their two children.

“As we continue our aggressive recruitment of jobs and investment to East Kentucky, it is critical for communities to be prepared to win as well as manage important activity like business expansion, real estate opportunities, small business development and entrepreneurship,” said One East Kentucky President and CEO Chuck Sexton. “Each of our communities are different in how they wish to accomplish that. HPCEDA leadership felt a strong connection with our organization would ensure consistency in all aspects of our joint strategies. We are happy to facilitate making this happen regardless of how a community wants it to be structured.”