New details on Rockcastle County dog attack

The case against a woman accused of murder continues.

Kentucky State Police say Melissa Wolke used her dog to attack and kill Donald Abner.

Neighbors called dispatchers and said they saw Wolke assault Donald Abner.

"At night time I've been hearing several gunshots going up and down this read over here. I don't know what they're shooting at or for the fun of it or what," said one neighbor.

Police said they arrived in time to see Wolke hitting Abner and also found an aggressive dog nearby.

The coroner's report has not confirmed the cause of death.

Later, our sister station WKYT learned more details involving the attack.

