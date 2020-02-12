New corps headquarters to locate at Fort Knox

Federal officials say the Army selected Fort Knox for a new corps headquarters.

The move will bring 635 additional soldiers to the central Kentucky post.

The Army says it plans to activate Fifth Corps Headquarters by October 2020. The move came at the request of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, US Sen. Rand Paul and US Rep. Brett Guthrie.

The three said in a joint statement that the headquarters is needed for national defense and to support U.S. forces and operations in Europe.

Local officials say the headquarters is expected to have a positive effect on nearby towns.

