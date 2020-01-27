New chairman chosen for Kentucky higher education council

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education chose a new chairman.

He is Ben Brandstetter of Hebron. He replaces outgoing Chairman Sherrill Zimmerman of Prospect.

Brandstetter is president of Brandstetter Carroll Inc., a national architectural and engineering firm.

The council said in a news release Kimberley Halbauer of Fort Thomas was chosen as vice chairwoman. Halbaurer is a senior vice president and investment advisers executive for Fifth Third Bank.

The council on Friday also extended President Aaron Thompson's contract for an additional 2 1/2 years, through June 30, 2023.