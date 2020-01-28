New bill would require cameras on school bus arms

Lawmakers are considering a bill to keep students safe at the bus stop.

Sister station WKYT reports the proposal would require camers attached to school bus stop arms.

That camera would detect any driver who goes past the stop sign while children get on and off the bus.

Representative Robert Goforth says there are more than 4,000 illegal passes around school buses each year. He hopes this bill he is sponsoring will put a stop to it.

"It passed unanimously because it's common-sense legislation. it's going to protect our children," said Goforth.

House Bill 34 would require all state school buses to have the cameras installed.

The cameras would capture the license plate numbers of the vehicles passing by. Violators would face a $300 fine for the first offense and a $500 fine for the second offense.

Goforth also says vendors would install the cameras at no cost to school districts. Vendors would monitor the devices and issue and collect the citations for a percentage of the citations.

"It should generate about $145 million a year, which 80% of that would go the school district, 10% to KDE, and 10% to the transportation cabinet," said Goforth.

If the bill becomes a law, drivers who refuse to pay the fine will have their car registrations suspended.

Drivers accused of illegally passing the one-stop cameras will have a right to an appeal. 22 states already have similar laws.