New Year's Forecast: Chilly and mainly dry

The warmth of the past few days is gone and some much cooler air is settling into place for the last day of 2019.

Today and Tonight

Happy New Year! Well, almost. The countdown to 2020 is on and outside of a stray chance for a shower or maybe even a snowflake, it looks like we'll wrap up the year on a dry and somewhat chilly note. While we could see some sunshine at times today, skies will stay mainly cloudy, which will keep temperatures near the 40-degree mark during the day.

If you have big plans tonight, bundle up. We'll be dry, but cloudy and temps will eventually drop into the mid-30s.

New Year's Day

The first day of 2020 will start off cloudy, but the sun will shine bright in the afternoon hours. It will still be chilly, with highs only in the mid-40s.

Clouds will start to increase again New Years night ahead of our next system. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and rain chances both increase on Thursday. Those rain chances carry us into the weekend where things could get ... interesting. The major models are so similar right now, it's uncanny. There is still a lot of time to go though, so we'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will climb on Thursday and Friday with a surge of warm air from the south. They'll be in the upper 40s on Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday. Much colder air will be in place both weekend days.

