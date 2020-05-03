New London restaurants still have plans to open despite effects of coronavirus

We continue to see businesses close temporarily or permanently as a result of the coronavirus and its impact.

Wingz 2.0 is the exception as it opened its doors for the first time on Friday.

Clifford Smith, the owner, says he was determined to serve the London community.

“What we want is this is a community thing. I’m from London I grew up here. I’m excited to open the doors with a good product but we want to serve the community day by day by day in the right way," Smith said. “We are doing takeout only. People are walking in doing orders but we can’t do more than two or three at a time in the store. We can take drive up orders and we can take call in orders."

As he continues to work his way through the operations of opening a new business in such a usual time, Daniel Carmack, London City Councilman, says he is not doing it alone.

"We began to think about ways and start strategizing about how we could do everything from buying gift cards ahead of time and give them some capital to even helping do promotion," Carmack said. "I think when business owners like these guys say hey we are going to go forward we are going to make it happen. It really gives a sense of hope to the people in our community that we are going to make it through this."

It's not only giving community members hope but jobs as Smith says he hired five people.

Another London restaurant that plans on still opening despite the coronavirus is the Butchers Pub.

Wingz 2.0 is open:

Monday thru Thursday 10:30 a.m.- 11:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.